All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11901 Gold Creek Drive E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11901 Gold Creek Drive E
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:05 AM

11901 Gold Creek Drive E

11901 Gold Creek Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11901 Gold Creek Drive East, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Property to receive new paint prior to move in. Great 4-2-2 in Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Two living, two dining, spacious rooms, pretty flooring, niches, neutral colors, community amentias and so much more! Elegant formal with wainscoting, large living area, second living has a gas fireplace open to the sizeable kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar, BI microwave, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Nice master suite has a WI closet with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Lovely secondaries, large backyard, sprinkler system, close to walking trails, park, fishing ponds, community pool and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11901 Gold Creek Drive E have any available units?
11901 Gold Creek Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11901 Gold Creek Drive E have?
Some of 11901 Gold Creek Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11901 Gold Creek Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
11901 Gold Creek Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11901 Gold Creek Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 11901 Gold Creek Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11901 Gold Creek Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 11901 Gold Creek Drive E offers parking.
Does 11901 Gold Creek Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11901 Gold Creek Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11901 Gold Creek Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 11901 Gold Creek Drive E has a pool.
Does 11901 Gold Creek Drive E have accessible units?
No, 11901 Gold Creek Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 11901 Gold Creek Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11901 Gold Creek Drive E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University