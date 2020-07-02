11901 Gold Creek Drive E

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Property to receive new paint prior to move in. Great 4-2-2 in Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Two living, two dining, spacious rooms, pretty flooring, niches, neutral colors, community amentias and so much more! Elegant formal with wainscoting, large living area, second living has a gas fireplace open to the sizeable kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar, BI microwave, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Nice master suite has a WI closet with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Lovely secondaries, large backyard, sprinkler system, close to walking trails, park, fishing ponds, community pool and more!