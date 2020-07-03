11848 Hickory Circle

Amenities

Great 4-2-2 in Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Pretty wood-look flooring, open layout, spacious rooms, decorative lighting and so much more! Entry opens to a sizable foyer. Large living boasts a beautiful slate fireplace and dining area with chair molding and a lovely chandelier. The expansive kitchen has a wrap around breakfast bar, WI pantry, ample storage and a roomy breakfast area for that perfect morning coffee. Inviting master suite has high ceilings, a walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice secondaries, storage building, community pool, playground, tennis and more, located just minutes from Alliance Town Square. No cats. One small dog under 30 lbs considered.