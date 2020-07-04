11840 Bobcat Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4 bed 2.5 bath with real hardwood floors and tile throughout. Master bedroom downstairs with over-sized bathroom includes shower and garden tub as well as HUGE walk-in closet. Open kitchen layout boasts expensive granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. High ceilings in living room and formal dining room makes this home feel much bigger. 3 bedrooms upstairs, all with good-sized closets and a full bath for convenience. Covered patio continues with pagoda making for a beautiful backyard. Kitchen fridge stays with reasonable offer. Tenant will be out by early June