All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11840 Bobcat Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11840 Bobcat Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:53 AM

11840 Bobcat Drive

11840 Bobcat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11840 Bobcat Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bed 2.5 bath with real hardwood floors and tile throughout. Master bedroom downstairs with over-sized bathroom includes shower and garden tub as well as HUGE walk-in closet. Open kitchen layout boasts expensive granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. High ceilings in living room and formal dining room makes this home feel much bigger. 3 bedrooms upstairs, all with good-sized closets and a full bath for convenience. Covered patio continues with pagoda making for a beautiful backyard. Kitchen fridge stays with reasonable offer. Tenant will be out by early June

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11840 Bobcat Drive have any available units?
11840 Bobcat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11840 Bobcat Drive have?
Some of 11840 Bobcat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11840 Bobcat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11840 Bobcat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11840 Bobcat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11840 Bobcat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11840 Bobcat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11840 Bobcat Drive offers parking.
Does 11840 Bobcat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11840 Bobcat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11840 Bobcat Drive have a pool?
No, 11840 Bobcat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11840 Bobcat Drive have accessible units?
No, 11840 Bobcat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11840 Bobcat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11840 Bobcat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University