Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1172 Sunderland Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:16 AM

1172 Sunderland Lane

1172 Sunderland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1172 Sunderland Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN CROWLEY ISD - Beautiful three bedroom home with lots of upgrades. Upgrades include custom kitchen cabinets,Island in kitchen, split bedrooms. Master bath features separate shower I& double vanity sinks. & garden tub. It also come with HUGE walk in closet. The backyard is fenced with a covered patio., & more.. Must see! TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. Crowley ISD

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & management. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & deposit. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet deposit. all upon move in.

(RLNE2594863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1172 Sunderland Lane have any available units?
1172 Sunderland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1172 Sunderland Lane have?
Some of 1172 Sunderland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1172 Sunderland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1172 Sunderland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1172 Sunderland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1172 Sunderland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1172 Sunderland Lane offer parking?
No, 1172 Sunderland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1172 Sunderland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1172 Sunderland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1172 Sunderland Lane have a pool?
No, 1172 Sunderland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1172 Sunderland Lane have accessible units?
No, 1172 Sunderland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1172 Sunderland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1172 Sunderland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

