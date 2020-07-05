1164 Crest Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

IDEAL LOCATION! Three sought after NISD schools ALL within a half block of this stellar home! Features an open floor plan boasting generous living space including 3 split bedrooms & both a study & dining off the entry! The island kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances & large pantry! The private Master retreat is the perfect sanctuary with adjoining spa like bath & HUGE closet! Take in the sunset views on the covered back patio! Plus, there is plenty of space for kids & puppy to play in the big backyard too! Don't simmer this Summer: Beat the heat at the brand new amenity center pool! Get in & get settled before school starts where you can watch the kids walk to school!