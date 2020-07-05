All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1164 Crest Meadow Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:21 AM

1164 Crest Meadow Drive

1164 Crest Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1164 Crest Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
IDEAL LOCATION! Three sought after NISD schools ALL within a half block of this stellar home! Features an open floor plan boasting generous living space including 3 split bedrooms & both a study & dining off the entry! The island kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances & large pantry! The private Master retreat is the perfect sanctuary with adjoining spa like bath & HUGE closet! Take in the sunset views on the covered back patio! Plus, there is plenty of space for kids & puppy to play in the big backyard too! Don't simmer this Summer: Beat the heat at the brand new amenity center pool! Get in & get settled before school starts where you can watch the kids walk to school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 Crest Meadow Drive have any available units?
1164 Crest Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1164 Crest Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1164 Crest Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 Crest Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Crest Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 Crest Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1164 Crest Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1164 Crest Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1164 Crest Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1164 Crest Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 Crest Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 Crest Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1164 Crest Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 1164 Crest Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1164 Crest Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 Crest Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1164 Crest Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

