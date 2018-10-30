All apartments in Fort Worth
11552 Round Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11552 Round Leaf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location !Gorgeous Single Story backing to Greenbelt-Pond in The Village of Woodland Springs! Private backyard with no neighbors behind, this all brick home is located in the desirable Keller School District. Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with some nice upgrades. Hardwood Flooring, Covered Patio, Storage Building & more! Gourmet Kitchen w-Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Under Cabinet Lighting & a Breakfast-Serving Bar. Spacious Master Suite w-a Texas-sized Bath!
Refrigerator , Washer & Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

