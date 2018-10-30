11552 Round Leaf

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location Location Location !Gorgeous Single Story backing to Greenbelt-Pond in The Village of Woodland Springs! Private backyard with no neighbors behind, this all brick home is located in the desirable Keller School District. Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with some nice upgrades. Hardwood Flooring, Covered Patio, Storage Building & more! Gourmet Kitchen w-Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Under Cabinet Lighting & a Breakfast-Serving Bar. Spacious Master Suite w-a Texas-sized Bath!

Refrigerator , Washer & Dryer Included