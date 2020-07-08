All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

11540 Emory Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this gorges well maintained home with 4 bed room plus a study in seek-after Keller ISD and Villages of Woodland Springs. Welcome you a front brick porch, high vaulted ceiling in all bed rooms, study, formal dinning, family with fire place, open to breakfast and kitchen with island. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, master bath with double sink with separated shower and garden tub, and other 3 bedroom splitting. Deck and covered patio in the back with good size of flat back yard. All rooms have laminated wood floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11540 Emory Trail have any available units?
11540 Emory Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11540 Emory Trail have?
Some of 11540 Emory Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11540 Emory Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11540 Emory Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11540 Emory Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11540 Emory Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11540 Emory Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11540 Emory Trail offers parking.
Does 11540 Emory Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11540 Emory Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11540 Emory Trail have a pool?
No, 11540 Emory Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11540 Emory Trail have accessible units?
No, 11540 Emory Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11540 Emory Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11540 Emory Trail has units with dishwashers.

