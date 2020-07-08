11540 Emory Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this gorges well maintained home with 4 bed room plus a study in seek-after Keller ISD and Villages of Woodland Springs. Welcome you a front brick porch, high vaulted ceiling in all bed rooms, study, formal dinning, family with fire place, open to breakfast and kitchen with island. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, master bath with double sink with separated shower and garden tub, and other 3 bedroom splitting. Deck and covered patio in the back with good size of flat back yard. All rooms have laminated wood floor.