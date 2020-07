Amenities

dishwasher pool playground tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Charming 2 story in Keller School District with lots of space. Excellent community has several pools, parks, play grounds, jogging and biking trails, tennis courts & more! Easy access to 377, Alliance Gateway FWY and 35W. Must see! NOTE: Water and electricity will be connected on Monday, sorry for the inconvenience!