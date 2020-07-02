All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11408 Kenny Drive

11408 Kenny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11408 Kenny Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful well maintained home with three bedrooms, plus study and formal dinning room. Hardwood floor through the entry, study room, dinning room and family room. Kitchen features granite counter-top, SS appliances, walk-in closet, gas cooktop. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Nice covered patio in the backyard. The garage is well insulated with AC. Close to schools, shopping centers. A few minutes to highway 34W and 377, 170. Pet consideration case by case. Available by December 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11408 Kenny Drive have any available units?
11408 Kenny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11408 Kenny Drive have?
Some of 11408 Kenny Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11408 Kenny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11408 Kenny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11408 Kenny Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11408 Kenny Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11408 Kenny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11408 Kenny Drive offers parking.
Does 11408 Kenny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11408 Kenny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11408 Kenny Drive have a pool?
No, 11408 Kenny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11408 Kenny Drive have accessible units?
No, 11408 Kenny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11408 Kenny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11408 Kenny Drive has units with dishwashers.

