11408 Kenny Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful well maintained home with three bedrooms, plus study and formal dinning room. Hardwood floor through the entry, study room, dinning room and family room. Kitchen features granite counter-top, SS appliances, walk-in closet, gas cooktop. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Nice covered patio in the backyard. The garage is well insulated with AC. Close to schools, shopping centers. A few minutes to highway 34W and 377, 170. Pet consideration case by case. Available by December 15th.