Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL NEW 2019 HOME built by D.R. Horton!! This home is in the newly developed Hawthorne Meadows community in North Fort Worth. It is walking distance to Elementary School and major highways ( I-35) shopping and restaurants! This home is energy efficient and has an open concept. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and a covered patio. All appliances comes with the house. It also has a large backyard, perfect for a small pet or play for children.