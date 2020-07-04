1129 Day Dream Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful updated house in a quiet neighborhood. New Laminate flooring, new carpet,, fresh paint and New stainless steel appliances. Large walk in pantry with ample storage. The Sendera Ranch community has great amenities, including multiple parks, pools, hiking and biking trails, club house, and private fishing pond! Sought after Northwest ISD and within walking distance to Truett Wilson Middle School

Large master room with private bath. Outstanding master planned community with pool, playground, water park, jogging trails and sport courts. Buyer to verify all information