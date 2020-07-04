All apartments in Fort Worth
1129 Day Dream Drive

1129 Day Dream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1129 Day Dream Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful updated house in a quiet neighborhood. New Laminate flooring, new carpet,, fresh paint and New stainless steel appliances. Large walk in pantry with ample storage. The Sendera Ranch community has great amenities, including multiple parks, pools, hiking and biking trails, club house, and private fishing pond! Sought after Northwest ISD and within walking distance to Truett Wilson Middle School
Large master room with private bath. Outstanding master planned community with pool, playground, water park, jogging trails and sport courts. Buyer to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 Day Dream Drive have any available units?
1129 Day Dream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 Day Dream Drive have?
Some of 1129 Day Dream Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 Day Dream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Day Dream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Day Dream Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1129 Day Dream Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1129 Day Dream Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1129 Day Dream Drive offers parking.
Does 1129 Day Dream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 Day Dream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Day Dream Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1129 Day Dream Drive has a pool.
Does 1129 Day Dream Drive have accessible units?
No, 1129 Day Dream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Day Dream Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 Day Dream Drive has units with dishwashers.

