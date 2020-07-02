All apartments in Fort Worth
1122 S Adams Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:11 AM

1122 S Adams Street

1122 South Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1122 South Adams Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Looking for cool factor in vibrant neighborhood - this is it! Three-story contemporary town house with rooftop balcony. Private bathroom for each bedroom and half-bath on main living second floor. Loads of windows highlight gleaming wood floors in bedrooms and main floor living areas. Rooftop balcony with great views of downtown skyline is perfect for entertaining and barbecuing. Less than 5 minutes from downtown and walking distance to many upscale restaurants and neighborhood establishments. You'll love living in this neighborhood and the convenience of the location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 S Adams Street have any available units?
1122 S Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 S Adams Street have?
Some of 1122 S Adams Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 S Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1122 S Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 S Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 1122 S Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1122 S Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 1122 S Adams Street offers parking.
Does 1122 S Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 S Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 S Adams Street have a pool?
No, 1122 S Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 1122 S Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 1122 S Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 S Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 S Adams Street has units with dishwashers.

