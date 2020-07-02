1122 S Adams Street

Looking for cool factor in vibrant neighborhood - this is it! Three-story contemporary town house with rooftop balcony. Private bathroom for each bedroom and half-bath on main living second floor. Loads of windows highlight gleaming wood floors in bedrooms and main floor living areas. Rooftop balcony with great views of downtown skyline is perfect for entertaining and barbecuing. Less than 5 minutes from downtown and walking distance to many upscale restaurants and neighborhood establishments. You'll love living in this neighborhood and the convenience of the location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
