Last updated May 10 2019 at 12:02 AM

112 Paradise Street

112 Paradise Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 Paradise Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111
United Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
range
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
parking
garage
Renovated home in the heart of Fort Worth. This home offers updated flooring and spacious closets, new interior and exterior paint, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms which have oth been updsted as well. This home does have a 1 car garage that is detached, with a walkway into a large fenced in backyard. Washer and dryer connection, gas stove.
Follow the RENTLY.com ad to VIEW the home.
AFTER VIEWING THE HOME -Please follow the www.frontlineproperty.com website for all application instructions. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DONE ONLINE ON WEBSITE! MUST TURN IN ALL DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO BE A COMPLETE APPLICATION!

https://frontlineproperty.com/apply-online/

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
817-288-5559
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Paradise Street have any available units?
112 Paradise Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Paradise Street have?
Some of 112 Paradise Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Paradise Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 Paradise Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Paradise Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 Paradise Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 112 Paradise Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 Paradise Street offers parking.
Does 112 Paradise Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Paradise Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Paradise Street have a pool?
No, 112 Paradise Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 Paradise Street have accessible units?
No, 112 Paradise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Paradise Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Paradise Street does not have units with dishwashers.

