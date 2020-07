Amenities

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well kept tudor style home with an excellent layout now for rent! Close proximity to major highways and only 8 minutes from downtown Fort Worth make this location hard to beat. Enjoy the vintage feel with the convenience of updated features. Hardwoods throughout the house and curved archways make this home truly unique. Sits on a large lot with a detached garage for tenant's use. Sanitized regularly due to Covid.