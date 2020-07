Amenities

parking 24hr gym oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking

Corner lot home in Keller ISD directly across FM 1709 from Keller Sports Park, walking distance to Wal-Mart to the west, Sam's and 24 hour fitness to the east. New roof, new exterior and interior paint, luxury vinyl plank in 2 bedrooms, new laminate kitchen countertops. Covered parking for up to 3 cars.