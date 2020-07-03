All apartments in Fort Worth
1109 Eagle Claw Drive
1109 Eagle Claw Drive

1109 Eagle Claw Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Eagle Claw Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming 3 bed and 2 bath home located on an interior cul-de-sac lot. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Nice sized fenced back yard. Short commute to TMS, Alliance business corridor. Park and walking trail directly at the end of the cul de sac make this space even more perfect. Located in an award winning Northwest ISD and in the heart of a master planned community which boasts an amenity center, 3 community pools, splash pad for the kids, playground, pond, jogging trails, half court basketball and roller hockey rink. Fridge to stay. Bedroom to be painted back to neutral color prior to new tenants move in. Pets TBD by landlord. Large animals & certain breed restrictions. Must be current on vaccines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Eagle Claw Drive have any available units?
1109 Eagle Claw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Eagle Claw Drive have?
Some of 1109 Eagle Claw Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Eagle Claw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Eagle Claw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Eagle Claw Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Eagle Claw Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Eagle Claw Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Eagle Claw Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Eagle Claw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Eagle Claw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Eagle Claw Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Eagle Claw Drive has a pool.
Does 1109 Eagle Claw Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Eagle Claw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Eagle Claw Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Eagle Claw Drive has units with dishwashers.

