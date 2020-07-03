1109 Eagle Claw Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage

Charming 3 bed and 2 bath home located on an interior cul-de-sac lot. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Nice sized fenced back yard. Short commute to TMS, Alliance business corridor. Park and walking trail directly at the end of the cul de sac make this space even more perfect. Located in an award winning Northwest ISD and in the heart of a master planned community which boasts an amenity center, 3 community pools, splash pad for the kids, playground, pond, jogging trails, half court basketball and roller hockey rink. Fridge to stay. Bedroom to be painted back to neutral color prior to new tenants move in. Pets TBD by landlord. Large animals & certain breed restrictions. Must be current on vaccines.