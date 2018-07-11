All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 17 2020

11032 Kinston Street

11032 Kinston Street · No Longer Available
Location

11032 Kinston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful home with amazing curb appeal. Home sits on a large premium lot with a community area next to and park like view in front of the home of the community maintained area. 3 bedroom split floor plan with master suite downstairs and secondary bedrooms upstairs create a wonderful floorplan. Open kitchen to dining and living room create a wonderful space for living and entertaining including a half bath for guests. Master suite has the same luxury wood like flooring with room for the largest furniture and a large walk-in closet. Kitchen recently updated with granite and stainless appliances. Oversize garage with fresh epoxy floors. Check out the community pool, park, walking path and pond with water feature!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11032 Kinston Street have any available units?
11032 Kinston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11032 Kinston Street have?
Some of 11032 Kinston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11032 Kinston Street currently offering any rent specials?
11032 Kinston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11032 Kinston Street pet-friendly?
No, 11032 Kinston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11032 Kinston Street offer parking?
Yes, 11032 Kinston Street offers parking.
Does 11032 Kinston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11032 Kinston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11032 Kinston Street have a pool?
Yes, 11032 Kinston Street has a pool.
Does 11032 Kinston Street have accessible units?
No, 11032 Kinston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11032 Kinston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11032 Kinston Street has units with dishwashers.

