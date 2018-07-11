11032 Kinston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful home with amazing curb appeal. Home sits on a large premium lot with a community area next to and park like view in front of the home of the community maintained area. 3 bedroom split floor plan with master suite downstairs and secondary bedrooms upstairs create a wonderful floorplan. Open kitchen to dining and living room create a wonderful space for living and entertaining including a half bath for guests. Master suite has the same luxury wood like flooring with room for the largest furniture and a large walk-in closet. Kitchen recently updated with granite and stainless appliances. Oversize garage with fresh epoxy floors. Check out the community pool, park, walking path and pond with water feature!