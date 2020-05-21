11032 Dillon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Be in by Thanksgiving! 3-2-2 in Chapel Hill, with fresh paint, new carpet, new wood like flooring in living, kitchen, entry & hallway! Kitchen has breakfast bar, stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave & landlord providing refrigerator. Open concept keeps everyone together. Split bedrooms for privacy. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room. Large covered front porch and perfect size fenced backyard with covered patio & sprinkler system. Two car rear-entry garage w-opener. Home across from park, one block from pool. Chapel Hills has a community pool, playground & lake. Don't miss this one! No smoking allowed anywhere on property. Requirements can be seen on c21bowman site, then LEASE, then RENTAL APPLICATION