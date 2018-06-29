10921 Hawks Landing Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca63f850a3 ---- Adorable home located on a greenbelt. Separate dining room and open concept living /kitchen area. the split master suite has a walk-in closet with separate shower and garden tub. Community offers a clubhouse, park, and pool that is within walking distance. Occupied Home to Schedule Viewing, TEXT ONLY 817-380-4644. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal W & D Connection