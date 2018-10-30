All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10913 Ives Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10913 Ives Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10913 Ives Street

10913 Ives Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10913 Ives Street, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,575 sf home is located in Forth Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10913 Ives Street have any available units?
10913 Ives Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10913 Ives Street have?
Some of 10913 Ives Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10913 Ives Street currently offering any rent specials?
10913 Ives Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10913 Ives Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10913 Ives Street is pet friendly.
Does 10913 Ives Street offer parking?
Yes, 10913 Ives Street offers parking.
Does 10913 Ives Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10913 Ives Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10913 Ives Street have a pool?
No, 10913 Ives Street does not have a pool.
Does 10913 Ives Street have accessible units?
No, 10913 Ives Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10913 Ives Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10913 Ives Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University