Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking microwave range oven

Apartment is in multi use commercial building on the corner of N. Main and 20th Street. Apartment address is 1541 N Main Street, #203. Adorable upstairs apartment located between Downtown FW and Stockyards. Cozy apartment has historic feel, lots of character, high ceilings, wood floors, front and rear entry, one uncovered unassigned parking space, includes water, refrigerator, stove, microwave, stackable washer & dryer. Property is still occupied, can be made available as needed