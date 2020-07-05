All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10856 Middleglen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10856 Middleglen Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

10856 Middleglen Road

10856 Middleglen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10856 Middleglen Road, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous home in Emerald Park!! Adorable one story with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a study. NO CARPET ALL laminate wood floors. With a bright and open family and dining room you can enjoy all that this open living concept has to offer including a cozy wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and island. Relaxing master bedroom offers walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and framed mirrors. Enjoy the all the neighborhood has to offer such as the jogging trail, playground, & swimming pool. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10856 Middleglen Road have any available units?
10856 Middleglen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10856 Middleglen Road have?
Some of 10856 Middleglen Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10856 Middleglen Road currently offering any rent specials?
10856 Middleglen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10856 Middleglen Road pet-friendly?
No, 10856 Middleglen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10856 Middleglen Road offer parking?
Yes, 10856 Middleglen Road offers parking.
Does 10856 Middleglen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10856 Middleglen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10856 Middleglen Road have a pool?
Yes, 10856 Middleglen Road has a pool.
Does 10856 Middleglen Road have accessible units?
No, 10856 Middleglen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10856 Middleglen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10856 Middleglen Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University