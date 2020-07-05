10856 Middleglen Road

Amenities
Gorgeous home in Emerald Park!! Adorable one story with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a study. NO CARPET ALL laminate wood floors. With a bright and open family and dining room you can enjoy all that this open living concept has to offer including a cozy wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and island. Relaxing master bedroom offers walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and framed mirrors. Enjoy the all the neighborhood has to offer such as the jogging trail, playground, & swimming pool. Schedule your showing today!