10856 Middleglen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous home in Emerald Park!! Adorable one story with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a study. NO CARPET ALL laminate wood floors. With a bright and open family and dining room you can enjoy all that this open living concept has to offer including a cozy wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and island. Relaxing master bedroom offers walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and framed mirrors. Enjoy the all the neighborhood has to offer such as the jogging trail, playground, & swimming pool. Schedule your showing today!