10777 Braemoor Drive

This spacious 2 story home in the Emerald Park area of NW Fort Worth features a large living area with vinyl plank flooring, a large kitchen with dining area and half bathroom downstairs. The 2nd story of the home is carpeted and features a good sized landing area, a large master suite with attached bath that has separate tub, shower and walk in closet. The 2 large guest bedrooms are also upstairs as is the guest bathroom. 1 pet allowed, 50 pounds or smaller, $500 refundable pet deposit. Home is in the Northwest ISD and is close to schools, entertainment and shopping.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.