Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath colonial style townhome with a balcony in Villages of Crawford Farms. This homes features a wood burning fireplace, kitchen with center island and black appliances, wide open to good size family room.

A detached two car garage and private backyard offers a relaxing private retreat. Close to community pool, jogging trails and sparkling private lake with fountain. easy access to I35 and Alliance Town Center. Keller ISD No Pets.