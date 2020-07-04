10728 Traymore Drive

Amenities

Townhouse in sought after Villages of Crawford Farms in Keller ISD. Ready for immediate move in. Lawn care included. Hardwood floors in master. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast area and room at the bar. Step out of Kitchen onto covered front porch. Master bedroom accesses upstairs balcony through french doors. Washer and dryer included. Enter your private back yard sanctuary through the electric security gate and park in your detached garage. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighting no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.