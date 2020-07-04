All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:55 AM

10728 Traymore Drive

10728 Traymore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10728 Traymore Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages Of Crawford Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhouse in sought after Villages of Crawford Farms in Keller ISD. Ready for immediate move in. Lawn care included. Hardwood floors in master. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast area and room at the bar. Step out of Kitchen onto covered front porch. Master bedroom accesses upstairs balcony through french doors. Washer and dryer included. Enter your private back yard sanctuary through the electric security gate and park in your detached garage. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighting no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10728 Traymore Drive have any available units?
10728 Traymore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10728 Traymore Drive have?
Some of 10728 Traymore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10728 Traymore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10728 Traymore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10728 Traymore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10728 Traymore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10728 Traymore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10728 Traymore Drive offers parking.
Does 10728 Traymore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10728 Traymore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10728 Traymore Drive have a pool?
No, 10728 Traymore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10728 Traymore Drive have accessible units?
No, 10728 Traymore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10728 Traymore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10728 Traymore Drive has units with dishwashers.

