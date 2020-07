Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Gorgeous corner lot with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house & Open concept living, dining & half bath downstairs. All bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Large master with walk-in closet and dual sinks in master bath. Amazing flagstone patio in the backyard with a built-in firepit.



This home is situated on a corner lot, offers ceramic tile, open floor plan, bay window. Full sod, fenced, half bath down, breakfast bar, covered porch, 2-inch blinds. Ready for move-in