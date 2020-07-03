Amenities

garage pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking pool garage

10644 Astor Dr Available 11/15/19 Fort Worth Texas Townhome For Rent "Keller ISD" - 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bath colonial style townhome in Villages of Crawford Farms. Carpet downstairs getting replaced with plank flooring and new carpet on stairs and bedrooms. Eat in kitchen area and breakfast bar. Open floor plan. Master retreat en suite with bay window. Detached garage. Highly rated Keller school district. Community pool, walking paths and sparkling lake nearby. Close to shopping, restaurants and area attractions.



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



(RLNE5258464)