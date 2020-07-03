All apartments in Fort Worth
10644 Astor Drive
Location

10644 Astor Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages Of Crawford Farms

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
10644 Astor Dr Available 11/15/19 Fort Worth Texas Townhome For Rent "Keller ISD" - 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bath colonial style townhome in Villages of Crawford Farms. Carpet downstairs getting replaced with plank flooring and new carpet on stairs and bedrooms. Eat in kitchen area and breakfast bar. Open floor plan. Master retreat en suite with bay window. Detached garage. Highly rated Keller school district. Community pool, walking paths and sparkling lake nearby. Close to shopping, restaurants and area attractions.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE5258464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10644 Astor Dr have any available units?
10644 Astor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10644 Astor Dr have?
Some of 10644 Astor Dr's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10644 Astor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10644 Astor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10644 Astor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10644 Astor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10644 Astor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10644 Astor Dr offers parking.
Does 10644 Astor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10644 Astor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10644 Astor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10644 Astor Dr has a pool.
Does 10644 Astor Dr have accessible units?
No, 10644 Astor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10644 Astor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10644 Astor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

