Fort Worth, TX
10617 Highland Ridge Road
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:38 AM
10617 Highland Ridge Road
10617 Highland Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
10617 Highland Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Vista West
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
game room
parking
pool
Beautiful house for lease! Great size for any family! Four huge bedrooms, a office, and huge upstairs gameroom for the kids! Check out this house, its a must see. There is also a community pool.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10617 Highland Ridge Road have any available units?
10617 Highland Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10617 Highland Ridge Road have?
Some of 10617 Highland Ridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10617 Highland Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
10617 Highland Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10617 Highland Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 10617 Highland Ridge Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 10617 Highland Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 10617 Highland Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 10617 Highland Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10617 Highland Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10617 Highland Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 10617 Highland Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 10617 Highland Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 10617 Highland Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10617 Highland Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10617 Highland Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
