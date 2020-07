Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Keller ISD with 10ft ceilings open floor plan, and large windows for great lighting! Kitchen features island, breakfast bar, and all appliances except refrigerator. Master features built in shelves, garden tub, separate shower, separate vanities, walk-in closets and MUCH MORE! Home located in Master Planned Community with park, playground, jogging or bike path, private pond, community pool and more!! Dont miss out!!