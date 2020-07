Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Awesome four bedroom home in the much desired Keller ISD! Open concept with kitchen, dining and living areas. Kitchen has large island in the center and ceramic floors. Beautiful laminate flooring in the downstairs & upstairs living areas. Master bedroom on ground level. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Beautifully landscaped large backyard. Front balcony! Close to everything - highway, schools, shopping etc!