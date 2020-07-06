All apartments in Fort Worth
10513 Turning Leaf Trail

10513 Turning Leaf Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10513 Turning Leaf Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Like new 2014 built home. A dream house! Welcome home to this bright and open spacious home in Northwest ISD. Convenient to HWY 287, Alliance, and all the best shopping in North Fort Worth. Three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms, with an office space that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Granite Counter top,Stainless steel appliances and skylight in the kitchen. This will check all the boxes on list. Nice backyard with Large covered patio is the perfect venue for outdoor activities and summer parties. Commuity Pool,Park. Schedule a showing now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10513 Turning Leaf Trail have any available units?
10513 Turning Leaf Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10513 Turning Leaf Trail have?
Some of 10513 Turning Leaf Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10513 Turning Leaf Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10513 Turning Leaf Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10513 Turning Leaf Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10513 Turning Leaf Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10513 Turning Leaf Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10513 Turning Leaf Trail offers parking.
Does 10513 Turning Leaf Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10513 Turning Leaf Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10513 Turning Leaf Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10513 Turning Leaf Trail has a pool.
Does 10513 Turning Leaf Trail have accessible units?
No, 10513 Turning Leaf Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10513 Turning Leaf Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10513 Turning Leaf Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

