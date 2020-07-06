10513 Turning Leaf Trail

Amenities

Like new 2014 built home. A dream house! Welcome home to this bright and open spacious home in Northwest ISD. Convenient to HWY 287, Alliance, and all the best shopping in North Fort Worth. Three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms, with an office space that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Granite Counter top,Stainless steel appliances and skylight in the kitchen. This will check all the boxes on list. Nice backyard with Large covered patio is the perfect venue for outdoor activities and summer parties. Commuity Pool,Park. Schedule a showing now!