10465 Winding Passage Way

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The roomy 3 bedroom home in the Fossil Hill Estates neighborhood of Fort Worth features a large living room with tile flooring that flows into the large open kitchen. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and matching black appliances and flows into the attached formal dining area. The roomy master bedroom features an attached bathroom with walk in closet. Both guest bedrooms offer plenty of room for kids or guests. Home will be available for showings starting March 4th and should be move in ready shortly thereafter.

Contact us to schedule a showing.