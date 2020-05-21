1045 Spanish Needle Trail

Amenities

New construction 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage for lease in Hawthorne Meadows. Single story, energy efficient. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, breakfast bar open to living and dining area. Refrigerator included. Master suite has garden tub and separate shower, Large vanity with dual sinks. Large backyard with covered patio. Great location with easy access to US-287, I-35W. Very convenient to Alliance Corridor, Alliance Town Center. Award winning North West ISD with Elementary school less than a block away. Community pool, playground and dog park.