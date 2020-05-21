All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:04 PM

1045 Spanish Needle Trail

1045 Spanish Needle Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Spanish Needle Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New construction 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage for lease in Hawthorne Meadows. Single story, energy efficient. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, breakfast bar open to living and dining area. Refrigerator included. Master suite has garden tub and separate shower, Large vanity with dual sinks. Large backyard with covered patio. Great location with easy access to US-287, I-35W. Very convenient to Alliance Corridor, Alliance Town Center. Award winning North West ISD with Elementary school less than a block away. Community pool, playground and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Spanish Needle Trail have any available units?
1045 Spanish Needle Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 Spanish Needle Trail have?
Some of 1045 Spanish Needle Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Spanish Needle Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Spanish Needle Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Spanish Needle Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Spanish Needle Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Spanish Needle Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1045 Spanish Needle Trail offers parking.
Does 1045 Spanish Needle Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 Spanish Needle Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Spanish Needle Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1045 Spanish Needle Trail has a pool.
Does 1045 Spanish Needle Trail have accessible units?
No, 1045 Spanish Needle Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Spanish Needle Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 Spanish Needle Trail has units with dishwashers.

