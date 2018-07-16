1045 MADELIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

NO SIGN IN YARD - NEVER BEEN LIVED IN! Fantastic open floor plan with high ceilings. COMMUNITY POOL & PLAYGROUND! Large, open Family Room - Kitchen - Breakfast Room area. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counters & stainless appliances. 5-Burner GAS Range. Large Master Bedroom & Bath. Master Bath includes soaking tub, large shower, walk-in closet, & dual sinks. Other 2 bedrooms on other side of the home. Over-sized garage. Large backyard with Covered Patio. Sprinklers. Set up for SMART HOME OPTIONS if Tenants want them. Close to ALLIANCE Corridor, Alliance Town Center & Hospitals. Tenants to verify ALL schools, measurements, etc. to their satisfaction PRIOR to submitting an application. OWNER-AGENTS.