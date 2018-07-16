All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:34 AM

1045 MADELIA Avenue

1045 Madelia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Madelia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
NO SIGN IN YARD - NEVER BEEN LIVED IN! Fantastic open floor plan with high ceilings. COMMUNITY POOL & PLAYGROUND! Large, open Family Room - Kitchen - Breakfast Room area. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counters & stainless appliances. 5-Burner GAS Range. Large Master Bedroom & Bath. Master Bath includes soaking tub, large shower, walk-in closet, & dual sinks. Other 2 bedrooms on other side of the home. Over-sized garage. Large backyard with Covered Patio. Sprinklers. Set up for SMART HOME OPTIONS if Tenants want them. Close to ALLIANCE Corridor, Alliance Town Center & Hospitals. Tenants to verify ALL schools, measurements, etc. to their satisfaction PRIOR to submitting an application. OWNER-AGENTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 MADELIA Avenue have any available units?
1045 MADELIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 MADELIA Avenue have?
Some of 1045 MADELIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 MADELIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1045 MADELIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 MADELIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1045 MADELIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1045 MADELIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1045 MADELIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1045 MADELIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 MADELIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 MADELIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1045 MADELIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 1045 MADELIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1045 MADELIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 MADELIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 MADELIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

