10417 Rising Knoll Lane

Spacious 4 bedroom with 2.5 baths in Northwest ISD. The bottom floor of this 2 story home features 2 living areas with wood look tile flooring, a large open concept kitchen, breakfast nook and a guest half bath. Upstairs features carpet throughout, an open landing area, all 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite is spacious with room for a sitting area, 2 closets and a master bath with separate vanities, a tub and stand up shower. Backyard features a covered patio. The home is close to schools, entertainment, shopping and has access to the community pool and playground.



1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller. Pet deposit is $500. App fee is $40 per application. Min credit score accepted is 560. No prior evictions accepted. Income requirement is 3x monthly rent.

