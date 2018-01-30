All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 8 2019

10417 Rising Knoll Lane

10417 Rising Knoll Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10417 Rising Knoll Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom with 2.5 baths in Northwest ISD. The bottom floor of this 2 story home features 2 living areas with wood look tile flooring, a large open concept kitchen, breakfast nook and a guest half bath. Upstairs features carpet throughout, an open landing area, all 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite is spacious with room for a sitting area, 2 closets and a master bath with separate vanities, a tub and stand up shower. Backyard features a covered patio. The home is close to schools, entertainment, shopping and has access to the community pool and playground.

1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller. Pet deposit is $500. App fee is $40 per application. Min credit score accepted is 560. No prior evictions accepted. Income requirement is 3x monthly rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10417 Rising Knoll Lane have any available units?
10417 Rising Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10417 Rising Knoll Lane have?
Some of 10417 Rising Knoll Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10417 Rising Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10417 Rising Knoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10417 Rising Knoll Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10417 Rising Knoll Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10417 Rising Knoll Lane offer parking?
No, 10417 Rising Knoll Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10417 Rising Knoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10417 Rising Knoll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10417 Rising Knoll Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10417 Rising Knoll Lane has a pool.
Does 10417 Rising Knoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 10417 Rising Knoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10417 Rising Knoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10417 Rising Knoll Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

