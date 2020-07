Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is a one of a kind home. Ready for move-in this family friendly neighborhood close to schools, eateries, shopping and entertainment. Unique master bedroom has large study or nursery room adjacent and 2 other large bedrooms. Master bath is over sized. Large pantry and utility area. Built in shelves off the kitchen area. Very pretty walk up and entry way, large very comfortable covered patio with landscaped yard front and back.