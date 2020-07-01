Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1029 E Broadway Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1029 E Broadway Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 3:39 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1029 E Broadway Avenue
1029 East Broadway Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1029 East Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Historic Southside
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
new construction
New construction in Historic Southside. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house that has never been lived in with convenient access to downtown Fort Worth.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1029 E Broadway Avenue have any available units?
1029 E Broadway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1029 E Broadway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1029 E Broadway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 E Broadway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1029 E Broadway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1029 E Broadway Avenue offer parking?
No, 1029 E Broadway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1029 E Broadway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 E Broadway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 E Broadway Avenue have a pool?
No, 1029 E Broadway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1029 E Broadway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1029 E Broadway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 E Broadway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 E Broadway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 E Broadway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 E Broadway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Richardson, TX
