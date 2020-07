Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully renovated modern-industrial two story carriage house is located in the highly sought after Fairmount Historic District. This 2BR 2BA home has a great open floor plan upstairs with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, industrial lighting, two beautifully custom designed bathrooms with granite counter tops, vessel sinks, and ceramic flooring in bathrooms and downstairs. Listing Agent is owner of the property.