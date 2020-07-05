All apartments in Fort Worth
10212 Sourwood Drive

10212 Sourwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10212 Sourwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
coffee bar
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Ultimate Family Home: Newly and completely renovated home in highly rated Keller ISD. Fresh paint, new flooring, quartz counters in kitchens and bathrooms.

With 3,100 square feet, this home is perfect for a large family who needs ample room. Open concept kitchen and living room with fireplace. First floor master provides privacy. Kids’ bedrooms up. Game room is equipped with a pool table. Nice yard with tall privacy fence for summer barbecues.

Neighborhood has two swimming pools. Amenities include: gym, coffee shop, pharmacy, grocery, hospital, and cleaner. Schools are all rated highly.

Small pets on a case by case basis. No aggressive breeds. No smoking. Application required. Available April 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 Sourwood Drive have any available units?
10212 Sourwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10212 Sourwood Drive have?
Some of 10212 Sourwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10212 Sourwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10212 Sourwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 Sourwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10212 Sourwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10212 Sourwood Drive offer parking?
No, 10212 Sourwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10212 Sourwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10212 Sourwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 Sourwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10212 Sourwood Drive has a pool.
Does 10212 Sourwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10212 Sourwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 Sourwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10212 Sourwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

