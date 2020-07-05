10212 Sourwood Drive

Amenities
Ultimate Family Home: Newly and completely renovated home in highly rated Keller ISD. Fresh paint, new flooring, quartz counters in kitchens and bathrooms.
With 3,100 square feet, this home is perfect for a large family who needs ample room. Open concept kitchen and living room with fireplace. First floor master provides privacy. Kids’ bedrooms up. Game room is equipped with a pool table. Nice yard with tall privacy fence for summer barbecues.
Neighborhood has two swimming pools. Amenities include: gym, coffee shop, pharmacy, grocery, hospital, and cleaner. Schools are all rated highly.
Small pets on a case by case basis. No aggressive breeds. No smoking. Application required. Available April 15th.