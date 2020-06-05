1021 Olivewood Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home to Live , Granite Counter-Tops and beautiful breakfast bar, Cozy breakfast nook opens to the oversized family room with a wood burning fire place, Electric range oven and stove plus a fridge (as is with the home).Updated fixtures and warm neutral tones, ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings. Master suite features a garden tub and large walk in closet. Private Fenced backyard. Pets to be considered on case by case basis. Recently updated with sprinklers and Winter sod seeds are put in as well and new grass sod will be laid out early spring. All the bulbs in the bedroom features are low voltage LED bulbs. Well priced to lease.