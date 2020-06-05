All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
1021 Olivewood Lane
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:11 AM

1021 Olivewood Lane

1021 Olivewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Olivewood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home to Live , Granite Counter-Tops and beautiful breakfast bar, Cozy breakfast nook opens to the oversized family room with a wood burning fire place, Electric range oven and stove plus a fridge (as is with the home).Updated fixtures and warm neutral tones, ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings. Master suite features a garden tub and large walk in closet. Private Fenced backyard. Pets to be considered on case by case basis. Recently updated with sprinklers and Winter sod seeds are put in as well and new grass sod will be laid out early spring. All the bulbs in the bedroom features are low voltage LED bulbs. Well priced to lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Olivewood Lane have any available units?
1021 Olivewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Olivewood Lane have?
Some of 1021 Olivewood Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Olivewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Olivewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Olivewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Olivewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Olivewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Olivewood Lane offers parking.
Does 1021 Olivewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Olivewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Olivewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1021 Olivewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Olivewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1021 Olivewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Olivewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Olivewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

