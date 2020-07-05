All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1021 Mckavett Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1021 Mckavett Drive
Last updated March 15 2020 at 8:42 AM

1021 Mckavett Drive

1021 Mckavet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1021 Mckavet Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, Burleson ISD! Beautiful flooring, spacious rooms, walk-in closets, fabulous neighborhood and so much more! Great family room has a classic woodburning fireplace and opens to the formal dining area. A peek-a-boo window reveals the sizeable kitchen with a nice pantry, built-in microwave and breakfast nook with bay windows. Large master suite has a 7x5 walk-in closet and private bath with custom finishes including upgraded dual sinks and vanities, decorative tiled backsplash, soaking tub and separate shower. Lovely secondaries, neutral colors, utility built-ins, large backyard with storage shed and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Mckavett Drive have any available units?
1021 Mckavett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Mckavett Drive have?
Some of 1021 Mckavett Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Mckavett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Mckavett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Mckavett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Mckavett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1021 Mckavett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Mckavett Drive offers parking.
Does 1021 Mckavett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Mckavett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Mckavett Drive have a pool?
No, 1021 Mckavett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Mckavett Drive have accessible units?
No, 1021 Mckavett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Mckavett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Mckavett Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University