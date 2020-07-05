1021 Mckavett Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, Burleson ISD! Beautiful flooring, spacious rooms, walk-in closets, fabulous neighborhood and so much more! Great family room has a classic woodburning fireplace and opens to the formal dining area. A peek-a-boo window reveals the sizeable kitchen with a nice pantry, built-in microwave and breakfast nook with bay windows. Large master suite has a 7x5 walk-in closet and private bath with custom finishes including upgraded dual sinks and vanities, decorative tiled backsplash, soaking tub and separate shower. Lovely secondaries, neutral colors, utility built-ins, large backyard with storage shed and more!