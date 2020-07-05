1020 Crest Meadow Drive

Amenities

FIRST TIME RENTAL! Outstanding 4-2-2 home with a dedicated office or study in the newer community of Willow Ridge Estates which includes high notch Schluter Elementary and Eaton High School just a short distance away. The house has been updated with brand NEW carpet, laminate wood floors, NEW paint throughout and NEW granite counter tops. Enjoy relaxing or grilling outside on the upcoming Fall evenings? This house has a perfect large covered patio with a fan and no neighbors behind you! Pets accepted (with even a dog door already installed!) Comes with the standard range and built in microwave and refrigerator. Get out of the apartments and enjoy residential living at its best!