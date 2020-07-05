All apartments in Fort Worth
1020 Crest Meadow Drive
1020 Crest Meadow Drive

1020 Crest Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Crest Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FIRST TIME RENTAL! Outstanding 4-2-2 home with a dedicated office or study in the newer community of Willow Ridge Estates which includes high notch Schluter Elementary and Eaton High School just a short distance away. The house has been updated with brand NEW carpet, laminate wood floors, NEW paint throughout and NEW granite counter tops. Enjoy relaxing or grilling outside on the upcoming Fall evenings? This house has a perfect large covered patio with a fan and no neighbors behind you! Pets accepted (with even a dog door already installed!) Comes with the standard range and built in microwave and refrigerator. Get out of the apartments and enjoy residential living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Crest Meadow Drive have any available units?
1020 Crest Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Crest Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1020 Crest Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Crest Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Crest Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Crest Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Crest Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Crest Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Crest Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1020 Crest Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Crest Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Crest Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1020 Crest Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Crest Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 Crest Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Crest Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Crest Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

