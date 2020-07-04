1016 Grand National

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Saginaw Four bedroom - This home is a wonderful floor plan. There is a huge dining room and has entries from 3 sides. The kitchen is very opened with an island . The cooking is gas. The living room has a wood burning fireplace at the back of the home with the master. The master has a large room with windows and has a garden tub with a separate shower. There is a huge walk in closet to boot. The entire addition comes with a community pool, playground and cabana. .



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



