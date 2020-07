Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

ENJOY RELAXING BY THE POOL THIS SUMMER WHEN YOU LEASE THIS FANTASTIC 3-2-2+STUDY. COMMUNITY POOL & PLAYGROUND ARE AMONG THE COMMUNITY AMENITIES IN THIS WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD. SOME INTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE: LARGE, OPEN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND & WALK-IN PANTRY; HARD SURFACE FLOORS; CEILING FANS; LARGE MASTER BDRM & LARGE CLOSET; SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB; FRESH PAINT AND NEW WOOD FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS. MOVE-IN READY! ONLINE APPLICATION AVAILABLE.