Easy access to 35, close to upscale shopping at Alliance Town Center and Presidio Town Crossing. Great schools and so much more! 3 bedroom home with charming front porch and covered back patio. Plantation shutters throughout the house. Hardwood floors in the middle bedroom would make a great study, bedroom or hobby room. Oversized garage. Desirable Tehama Ridge amenities. Easy access to I35. Call today to schedule a private viewing.