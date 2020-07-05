1004 Marlow Lane

Amenities

Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD! 5/3.5/2 In Planned Community! - This Wonderful Two Story Home Offers 5 Bedrooms, 3 and One-Half Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage. Separate Formal Dining and Formal Living, Open Concept Kitchen Overlooks the Living Area with a Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings. Master Suite with Sitting Area is Downstairs. 4 Bedrooms and Game Room Upstairs. Freshly Painted Interior, New Carpet and New Granite Countertops in Kitchen. Stainless Appliances. LARGE Privacy Fenced Backyard. Walking Distance to the Elementary School. Easy Access to Schools. Shopping, and Freeways. Pets Allowed with Owner Approval.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5266873)