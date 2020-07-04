Large home in WSISD with Granite counter tops with kitchen island. New tile throughout with stainless appliances. Open concept with lots of natural light and very large backyard. Beautifully landscaped with native plants. Quiet streets with greenbelt at end. Don't miss this larger rental in Amber trails! Not accepting vouchers at this time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10029 Cougar Trail have any available units?
10029 Cougar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10029 Cougar Trail have?
Some of 10029 Cougar Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10029 Cougar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10029 Cougar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.