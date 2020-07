Amenities

hardwood floors garage microwave bathtub carpet

Charming brick and high-ceiling home with 3 bed rooms, 2 full bath, a formal dinning room with decorated ceiling, a breakfast and a living room with vaulted ceiling, garden tub, separated shower and double vanity in master bathroom, spacious master bed room with vaulted ceiling, 2 split guest rooms . 2 car garage. located at nice quite community in Keller ISD, especially excellent Perot Elementary school. All carpet in the whole house are just replaced with laminated wood floor.