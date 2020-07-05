All apartments in Fort Worth
10009 Iron Ridge Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10009 Iron Ridge Dr

10009 Iron Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10009 Iron Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for rent in Fort Worth. - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for rent in Fort Worth. Built in 2010. 1342 sq ft. Living room is open to the kitchen. Very spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove and garbage disposal. There is an island in the kitchen as well. Rooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space. New pain, new flooring!
Two car garage. Nice size backyard perfect for family entertainments.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

Please go to https://youtu.be/rFxwb_snKgw to see the video of this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10009 Iron Ridge Dr have any available units?
10009 Iron Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10009 Iron Ridge Dr have?
Some of 10009 Iron Ridge Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10009 Iron Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10009 Iron Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10009 Iron Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10009 Iron Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10009 Iron Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10009 Iron Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 10009 Iron Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10009 Iron Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10009 Iron Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 10009 Iron Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10009 Iron Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 10009 Iron Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10009 Iron Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10009 Iron Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

