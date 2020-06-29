All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1504 Homestead Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1504 Homestead Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1504 Homestead Street

1504 Homestead Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1504 Homestead Street, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Homestead Street have any available units?
1504 Homestead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 1504 Homestead Street currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Homestead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Homestead Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Homestead Street is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Homestead Street offer parking?
No, 1504 Homestead Street does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Homestead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Homestead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Homestead Street have a pool?
No, 1504 Homestead Street does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Homestead Street have accessible units?
No, 1504 Homestead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Homestead Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Homestead Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Homestead Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Homestead Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary